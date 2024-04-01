Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    240214-N-DG679-1033
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)

    Harold E. Houston Jr. (left) and Bryan French reimage Portable Electronic Maintenance Aids (PEMAs) for deployment to the fleet. Houston, a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) systems administrator, and French, a FRCSE lab technician, are members of the command’s Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team. The AMAS team is a Fleet Support Team (FST) assigned to FRCSE that recently won the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year award. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)

    This work, The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award [Image 4 of 4], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

