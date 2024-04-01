The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award

240214-N-DG679-1033

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)



Harold E. Houston Jr. (left) and Bryan French reimage Portable Electronic Maintenance Aids (PEMAs) for deployment to the fleet. Houston, a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) systems administrator, and French, a FRCSE lab technician, are members of the command’s Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team. The AMAS team is a Fleet Support Team (FST) assigned to FRCSE that recently won the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year award. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)



Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US