    The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    240214-N-DG679-1020
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)

    Bryonna Bellamy, a production controller with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team, organizes Portable Electronic Maintenance Aids (PEMAs) in the team’s warehouse. The AMAS team is a Fleet Support Team (FST) assigned to FRCSE that was named the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8319322
    VIRIN: 240214-N-DG679-1020
    Resolution: 3315x2280
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award [Image 4 of 4], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navair
    PEMA
    FRCSE
    COMFRC
    Fleet Support Team
    PMA-260

