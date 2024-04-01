240214-N-DG679-1020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)
Bryonna Bellamy, a production controller with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team, organizes Portable Electronic Maintenance Aids (PEMAs) in the team’s warehouse. The AMAS team is a Fleet Support Team (FST) assigned to FRCSE that was named the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 12:48
|Photo ID:
|8319322
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-DG679-1020
|Resolution:
|3315x2280
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award [Image 4 of 4], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT