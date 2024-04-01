The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award

240214-N-DG679-1020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)



Bryonna Bellamy, a production controller with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team, organizes Portable Electronic Maintenance Aids (PEMAs) in the team’s warehouse. The AMAS team is a Fleet Support Team (FST) assigned to FRCSE that was named the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)



Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US