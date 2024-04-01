Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    240214-N-DG679-1027
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)

    Richard Wilson, a production controller with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team, inventories a Portable Electronic Maintenance Aid (PEMA). The AMAS team is a Fleet Support Team (FST) assigned to FRCSE that recently won the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year award. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8319324
    VIRIN: 240214-N-DG679-1027
    Resolution: 3237x2310
    Size: 910.67 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    NAVAIR
    PEMA
    FRCSE
    COMFRC
    PMA-260
    Fleet Support Team

