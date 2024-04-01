The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast AMAS team earns PMA-260 Team of the Year award

240214-N-DG679-1027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb.14, 2024)



Richard Wilson, a production controller with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) production and logistics team, inventories a Portable Electronic Maintenance Aid (PEMA). The AMAS team is a Fleet Support Team (FST) assigned to FRCSE that recently won the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) Team of the Year award. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)



