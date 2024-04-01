U.S. Air Force Airmen deliver gifts to Maj. Gen. Paul Moga’s family during the Third Air Force change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. Moga graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1995 and earned his pilot wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, accruing over 2,600 flight hours in six types of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:15 Photo ID: 8319080 VIRIN: 240403-F-EX065-1271 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.57 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.