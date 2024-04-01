Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command [Image 5 of 5]

    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen deliver gifts to Maj. Gen. Paul Moga’s family during the Third Air Force change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. Moga graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1995 and earned his pilot wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, accruing over 2,600 flight hours in six types of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8319080
    VIRIN: 240403-F-EX065-1271
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command
    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command
    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command
    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command
    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Team Ramstein
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Third Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT