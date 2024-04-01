Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command

U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, provides opening remarks during the Third Air Force change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, USAFE-AFAFRICA chief of staff, assumes command of Third Air Force from Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
