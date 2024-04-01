U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, provides opening remarks during the Third Air Force change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, USAFE-AFAFRICA chief of staff, assumes command of Third Air Force from Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:15 Photo ID: 8319076 VIRIN: 240403-F-EX065-1105 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.