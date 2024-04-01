Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command [Image 2 of 5]

    Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, USAFE-AFAFRICA chief of staff, salute during the singing of the national anthem at the Third Air Force change of command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. As USAFE-AFAFRICA’s only numbered air force, the NAF's 28-member command staff provides support for all of Third Air Force, which consists of 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents -- an area-of-responsibility that stretches from the Arctic to the Cape of Good Hope. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8319077
    VIRIN: 240403-F-EX065-1047
    Resolution: 6020x4005
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Team Ramstein
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Third Air Force

