Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command

U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, USAFE-AFAFRICA chief of staff, salute during the singing of the national anthem at the Third Air Force change of command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. As USAFE-AFAFRICA’s only numbered air force, the NAF's 28-member command staff provides support for all of Third Air Force, which consists of 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents -- an area-of-responsibility that stretches from the Arctic to the Cape of Good Hope. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

