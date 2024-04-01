Third Air Force welcomes incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga during change of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa chief of staff, assumes command of Third Air Force from Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2024. Moga graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1995 and earned his pilot wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, accruing over 2,600 flight hours in six types of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

