Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cheven Bonnell, 39th Medical Group Operational Support Team element lead, briefs about the new OST building capabilities at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 27, 2024. The new building is able to provide the OST their own space to work with their embedded squadron while also providing services to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024