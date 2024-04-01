Resistance bands hang inside the new Operational Support Team building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 27, 2024. The new building is able to provide the OST their own space to work with their embedded squadron while also providing services to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 08:36 Photo ID: 8318968 VIRIN: 240327-F-BZ793-7932 Resolution: 4290x2859 Size: 2.86 MB Location: TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.