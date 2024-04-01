Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care [Image 1 of 5]

    Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care

    TURKEY

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Exercise equipment is displayed inside the new Operational Support Team building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 27, 2024. The new building is able to provide the OST their own space to work with their embedded squadron while also providing services to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 08:36
    VIRIN: 240327-F-BZ793-8657
    Location: TR
    This work, Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care

    operational support team
    OST
    preventative care

