Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Kriegbaum, 39th Medical Group Operational Support Team element chief, briefs Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, on the RunDNA system inside the new OST building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 27, 2024. The RunDNA system provides running continuing education and gait analysis technology to assess a runner’s injury profile to avoid injuries and maximize results. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

