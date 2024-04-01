Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care [Image 2 of 5]

    Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care

    TURKEY

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Kriegbaum, 39th Medical Group Operational Support Team element chief, briefs Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, on the RunDNA system inside the new OST building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 27, 2024. The RunDNA system provides running continuing education and gait analysis technology to assess a runner’s injury profile to avoid injuries and maximize results. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational Support Team opens doors for preventative care

