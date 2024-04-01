Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 3 of 4]

    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, interacts with wildlife at the Friesen Nature Wildlife Park in Saarland, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. The park is an opportunity to have hands-on learning experience in close proximity to animals such as deer, goats, rabbits and llamas as well as viewing predatory animals in enclosures. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 03:29
    Photo ID: 8318832
    VIRIN: 240228-F-ER993-1007
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems
    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems
    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems
    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    road trip

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT