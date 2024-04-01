Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, interacts with wildlife at the Friesen Nature Wildlife Park in Saarland, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. The park is an opportunity to have hands-on learning experience in close proximity to animals such as deer, goats, rabbits and llamas as well as viewing predatory animals in enclosures. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

