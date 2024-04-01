Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, explores Homburger Schlossberghohlen, in Homburg, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. Homburger Schlossberghohlen are Europe's largest man-made red sandstone caves that sit below the ruins of Homburg Fortress and are open for touring to the public. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE