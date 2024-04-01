Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 4 of 4]

    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, explores Homburger Schlossberghohlen, in Homburg, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. Homburger Schlossberghohlen are Europe's largest man-made red sandstone caves that sit below the ruins of Homburg Fortress and are open for touring to the public. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    This work, Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tabatha Chapman

