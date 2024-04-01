Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 1 of 4]

    Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Völklingen Ironworks sits at Saarberg, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. The factory was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1994 and is the world's only authentically preserved ironworks from the peak of the iron and steel industry. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 03:29
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS

