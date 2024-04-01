Völklingen Ironworks sits at Saarberg, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. The factory was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1994 and is the world's only authentically preserved ironworks from the peak of the iron and steel industry. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 03:29
|Photo ID:
|8318830
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-ER993-1022
|Resolution:
|4724x7078
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
