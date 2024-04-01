The Saarpolygon monument sits at Saarland, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. It was inaugurated in 2016 and is displayed as a reminder of the era of Saarland hard coal mining. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 03:29 Photo ID: 8318831 VIRIN: 240222-F-ER993-1044 Resolution: 6676x3751 Size: 1.45 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.