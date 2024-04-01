Ramstein Road Trips: discovering Saarland's hidden gems

The Saarpolygon monument sits at Saarland, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024. It was inaugurated in 2016 and is displayed as a reminder of the era of Saarland hard coal mining. This trip was part of the series, Ramstein Road Trips, a monthly video series that provides Airmen and their families cost-friendly travel options in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
