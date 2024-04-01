U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners

Hawaiian cultural leader Keeaumoku Kapu, founder of the Lahaina Na 'Aikane O Maui Culture Center explains the cultural significance of the Hauola Rock, a sacred chair-shaped rock near the rocky shoreline of the Lahaina Harbor, in Maui, Hawaii to members of a congressional delegation March 25, 2024. They toured areas in Lahaina impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Doug LaMalfa were also briefed by Kapu on the cultural observation and monitoring process of the debris removal mission. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

