U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners

Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson updates U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Doug LaMalfa on the status of debris removal March 25 in Lahaina, Hawaii impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. The site visit was part of the American Congressional Exchange program to build better relationships and bipartisanship in Congress away from Washington, D.C. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

