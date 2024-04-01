Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners

    U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson discusses debris removal operations with California Rep. Doug LaMalfa during a tour March 25 in Lahaina, Hawaii impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. The site visit was part of the American Congressional Exchange program to build better relationships and bipartisanship in Congress away from Washington, D.C. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 00:00
    Location: HI, US
    U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners

    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Maui Recovers
    Lahaina Wildfires

