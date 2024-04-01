Hawaiian cultural leader Keeaumoku Kapu, founder of the Lahaina Na 'Aikane O Maui Culture Center points out the Moku‘ula Island & Mokuhinia Pond area considered one of Hawaii’s paramount cultural sites to U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Doug LaMalfa during a tour March 25 of the areas in Lahaina impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Additionally, Kapu explained the cultural observation and monitoring process of the debris removal mission. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 00:00 Photo ID: 8318688 VIRIN: 240325-A-RP542-4499 Resolution: 4836x2946 Size: 2.47 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners [Image 8 of 8], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.