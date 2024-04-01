Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Hawaiian cultural leader Keeaumoku Kapu, founder of the Lahaina Na 'Aikane O Maui Culture Center points out the Moku‘ula Island & Mokuhinia Pond area considered one of Hawaii’s paramount cultural sites to U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Doug LaMalfa during a tour March 25 of the areas in Lahaina impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Additionally, Kapu explained the cultural observation and monitoring process of the debris removal mission. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

    This work, U.S. Representatives get updates on Hawaii wildfires debris removal mission status from USACE, federal partners [Image 8 of 8], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Maui Recovers
    Lahaina Wildfires

