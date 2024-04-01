SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 8, 2023) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, right, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Capt. John Frye, second from right, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) pose for a photo with Sailors assigned to Frank Cable and the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) in front of UGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship cruise missiles onboard Naval Base Guam Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Annapolis is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

