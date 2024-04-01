Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8]

    SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 8, 2023) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, right, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Capt. John Frye, second from right, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) pose for a photo with Sailors assigned to Frank Cable and the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) in front of UGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship cruise missiles onboard Naval Base Guam Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Annapolis is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 21:48
    This work, SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RGM-84 Harpoon Missile

    Weapons Handling
    USS Frank Cable
    SUBPAC
    UGM-8f4

