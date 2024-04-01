SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 8, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) remove a UGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship cruise missile from its shipping container onboard Naval Base Guam Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

