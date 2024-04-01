Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 8]

    SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 8, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Darnell Bennet, left, and Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Adele Amberger, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), prepare to remove a UGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship cruise missile from its shipping container onboard Naval Base Guam Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8318571
    VIRIN: 231208-N-PW480-1036
    Resolution: 3953x2630
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBPAC Attends Weapons Handing Evolution on Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RGM-84 Harpoon Missile

    TAGS

    Weapons Handling
    USS Frank Cable
    SUBPAC
    UGM-8f4

