Military working dogs visit Two Rivers School in Alaska

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Kruger, kennel master for 28th Military Police Detachment and 549th Military Working Dog Detachment, shows Jesse, 12, a “bite sleeve” used during training with military working dogs. The soldiers and dogs recently gave a demonstration at Two Rivers School. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

