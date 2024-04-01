Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dogs visit Two Rivers School in Alaska [Image 6 of 6]

    Military working dogs visit Two Rivers School in Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Kruger, kennel master for 28th Military Police Detachment and 549th Military Working Dog Detachment, shows Jesse, 12, a “bite sleeve” used during training with military working dogs. The soldiers and dogs recently gave a demonstration at Two Rivers School. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Military working dogs visit Two Rivers School in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    military working dogs
    community relations
    military police
    Fort Wainwright
    military-connected students

