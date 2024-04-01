Military working dog Ddena is firmly latched onto Spc. Frank Pawlowicz during a demonstration at Two Rivers School. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8318558
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-RW124-1031
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.52 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military working dogs visit Two Rivers School in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military working dogs visit Two Rivers School in Alaska
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT