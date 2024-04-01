Students and staff members at Two Rivers School raise their hands after being asked who has dogs at home during a presentation from the Fort Wainwright-based 28th Military Police Detachment and 549th Military Working Dog Detachment. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 21:47 Photo ID: 8318557 VIRIN: 240328-A-RW124-1013 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.41 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military working dogs visit Two Rivers School in Alaska [Image 6 of 6], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.