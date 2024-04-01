34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Kimball, left, 28th Operations Group commander, presents the meritorious service award to Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, right, 34th BS outgoing commander, during the 34th BS change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, March 29, 2024. Hobbs relinquished his command to Lt. Col. Robert Wasil during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

