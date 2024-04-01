U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Wasil, 34th Bomb Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech after taking command during the 34th BS change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, March 29, 2024. Wasil expressed his excitement to be the next 34th BS commander and thanked various people that have supported him to reach this place in his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8318405 VIRIN: 240329-F-JD534-1142 Resolution: 7482x4848 Size: 1.74 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.