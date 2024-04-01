Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Wasil, 34th Bomb Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech after taking command during the 34th BS change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, March 29, 2024. Wasil expressed his excitement to be the next 34th BS commander and thanked various people that have supported him to reach this place in his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8318405
    VIRIN: 240329-F-JD534-1142
    Resolution: 7482x4848
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    Ellsworth
    Change of Command
    34th BS
    34th Bomb Squadron

