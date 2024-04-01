34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Wasil, right, incoming 34th BS commander, salutes Col. Mark Kimball, left, 28th Operations Group commander, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, March 29, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

