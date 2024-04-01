U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Kimball, left, 28th Operations Group commander, exchanges the 34th Bomb Squadron guidon with Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, right, 34th BS outgoing commander, at the 34th BS change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, March 29, 2024. The ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that serves as representation of the exchange of responsibility and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8318399 VIRIN: 240329-F-JD534-1128 Resolution: 3838x3599 Size: 1 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.