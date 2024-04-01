Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Kimball, left, 28th Operations Group commander, exchanges the 34th Bomb Squadron guidon with Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, right, 34th BS outgoing commander, at the 34th BS change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, March 29, 2024. The ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that serves as representation of the exchange of responsibility and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8318399
    VIRIN: 240329-F-JD534-1128
    Resolution: 3838x3599
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

