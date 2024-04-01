Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Four women from Ellsworth Air Force Base stand at center ice during a special military recognition segment at the Rush hockey game in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 30, 2024. Ranging in rank from master sergeant to lieutenant colonel, these women were recognized for their service during the Rush hockey team’s Military Appreciation night in conjunction with Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    Ellsworth AFB
    28 BW
    Military Appreciation Night
    Rush hockey

