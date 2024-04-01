Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night

Four women from Ellsworth Air Force Base stand at center ice during a special military recognition segment at the Rush hockey game in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 30, 2024. Ranging in rank from master sergeant to lieutenant colonel, these women were recognized for their service during the Rush hockey team’s Military Appreciation night in conjunction with Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

