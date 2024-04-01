U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kristi Leaman, 28th Maintenance Squadron 1st Sergeant, center, drops the first puck of the Rush hockey game vs. the Allen Americans in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 30, 2024. The ceremonial puck drop was part of the team’s 16th annual Military Appreciation Night, where team members and staff pay tribute to and honor military members for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8318402
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-OL684-1081
|Resolution:
|6040x4027
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
