    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night [Image 3 of 4]

    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kristi Leaman, 28th Maintenance Squadron 1st Sergeant, center, drops the first puck of the Rush hockey game vs. the Allen Americans in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 30, 2024. The ceremonial puck drop was part of the team’s 16th annual Military Appreciation Night, where team members and staff pay tribute to and honor military members for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US
    Ellsworth AFB
    28 BW
    Military Appreciation Night
    Rush hockey

