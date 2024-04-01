Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night [Image 2 of 4]

    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carsten Stahr, 28th Force Support Squadron commander, center, announces the starting players at the Rush hockey game in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 30, 2024. Stahr was invited to provide a pre-game speech for the players before they took the ice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8318401
    VIRIN: 240330-F-OL684-1074
    Resolution: 6672x4448
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night
    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night
    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night
    Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ellsworth AFB
    28 BW
    Military Appreciation Night
    Rush hockey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT