Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carsten Stahr, 28th Force Support Squadron commander, center, announces the starting players at the Rush hockey game in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 30, 2024. Stahr was invited to provide a pre-game speech for the players before they took the ice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

