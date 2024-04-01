A man visits the 28th Security Forces Squadron military working dog table at the Rush Hockey Game in Rapid City, South Dakota, March 30, 2024. In honor of Military Appreciation Night, several military-themed events and shout-outs occurred both before and during the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8318400 VIRIN: 240330-F-OL684-1011 Resolution: 6711x4474 Size: 3.45 MB Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rapid City Rush hosts 16th annual Military Appreciation Night [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.