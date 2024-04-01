Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Lt. William Ash 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Pascagoula, MS (April 2nd, 2024). Former USS Zumwalt Commanding Officer Captain Matthew Hall poses for a photo with his family following the change of command ceremony for USS Zumwalt. USS Zumwalt is currently undergoing a dry dock period in order to bring Conventional Prompt Strike capabilities to the fleet at Ingalls Shipyard, located in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8317991
    VIRIN: 240402-N-WA994-5518
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 735.35 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LT William Ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    USS Zumwalt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT