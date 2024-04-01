USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Pascagoula, MS (April 2nd, 2024). Former USS Zumwalt Commanding Officer Captain Matthew Hall poses for a photo with his family following the change of command ceremony for USS Zumwalt. USS Zumwalt is currently undergoing a dry dock period in order to bring Conventional Prompt Strike capabilities to the fleet at Ingalls Shipyard, located in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

