    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Lt. William Ash 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Pascagoula, MS (April 2nd, 2024) Captain T.J. Zerr, Chief of Staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet presents Captain Matthew Hall the Legion of Merit award during the change of command for USS Zumwalt.

