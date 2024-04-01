USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Pascagoula, MS (April 2nd, 2024) Captain T.J. Zerr, Chief of Staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet presents Captain Matthew Hall the Legion of Merit award during the change of command for USS Zumwalt.
