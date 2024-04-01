USS Zumwalt Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Pascagoula, MS (April 2nd, 2024) Commander Daniel Hancock leaves the change of command ceremony for USS Zumwalt after taking the role of Commanding Officer for USS Zumwalt. USS Zumwalt is currently undergoing a dry dock period in order to bring Conventional Prompt Strike capabilities to the fleet at Ingalls Shipyard, located in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

