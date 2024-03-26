U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis towards the runway before launching out for a practice airshow performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 1, 2024. The F-35A’s processing power, open architecture, sophisticated sensors, information fusion and flexible communication links make the F-35 an indispensable tool in future homeland defense, Joint and Coalition irregular warfare and major combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 02:37
|Photo ID:
|8317029
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-LY743-1615
|Resolution:
|7631x5087
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT