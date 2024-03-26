U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, taxis towards the runway before launching out for a practice airshow performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 1, 2024. The F-35A’s processing power, open architecture, sophisticated sensors, information fusion and flexible communication links make the F-35 an indispensable tool in future homeland defense, Joint and Coalition irregular warfare and major combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 02:37 Photo ID: 8317029 VIRIN: 240401-F-LY743-1615 Resolution: 7631x5087 Size: 3.05 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.