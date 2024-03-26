Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 12 of 14]

    F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs a practice show at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 1, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8317037
    VIRIN: 240401-F-LY743-2165
    Resolution: 7057x4705
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Demo
    F-35A
    F-35A Demo Team

