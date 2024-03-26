F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Easiley, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, breaks down the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II after a practice airshow at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 1, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team performs rehearsal flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

