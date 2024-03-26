Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 9 of 14]

    F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs a practice airshow performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 1, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team performs rehearsal flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 02:37
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

