Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course

Base honor guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors from the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2024 after a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course graduation ceremony. With over 80 training hours, BHG members learned training and procedural guidance for rendering proper military funeral honors and ceremonies to include pallbearing, firing party, colors, maintenance and wear of the ceremonial uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

