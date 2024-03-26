A base honor guardsman applies an honor guard patch to their wingman before a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course graduation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2024. Twenty base honor guardsmen from YAB and Misawa AB graduated in the course which was provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard based out of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course
