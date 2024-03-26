Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A base honor guardsman applies an honor guard patch to their wingman before a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course graduation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2024. Twenty base honor guardsmen from YAB and Misawa AB graduated in the course which was provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard based out of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 23:37
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course [Image 2 of 2], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardsmen
    Misawa AB
    USAF Honor Guard
    Base Honor Guard
    BHG
    Basic Protocol and Ceremonies course

