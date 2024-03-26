Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course

    Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course

    Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Base honor guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB pose for a photo with U.S. Air...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.28.2024

    Story by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The command was attention. An instructor yelled “Forward, March,” the cordon moved forward with the sound of their footsteps in absolute unison echoing the lot.

    It was familiar with the sounds during ceremonies here but the only difference with it was the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard providing in-depth instruction to each member on how to hone their skills as guardsmen.

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard held a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course March 18-28 to help the base honor guard during multiple member sequence training at Yokota.

    “It is important for base honor guard members to receive the course as they represent the Air Force and are an extension of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard,” said Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructor.

    This is the first time the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors had come to Yokota to instruct base honor guardsmen (BHG) representing YAB and Misawa AB.
    “Six of those members came down from Misawa Air Base to receive this course and it’s beneficial to them as well,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Reynolds, NCO in charge of the Yokota Honor Guard.

    Over 80 training hours, twenty BHG members learned and received certifications involving training and procedural guidance for rendering proper military funeral honors and ceremonies included pallbearing, firing party, colors, maintenance and wear of the ceremonial uniform.

    “The great benefit was BHG members got to solidify their skills, while also learning better techniques on how to perform ceremonies,” said Salinas.

    “The training was absolutely amazing, we were able to slightly modify some aspects during the course,” said Salinas. “We could hone in on what they do most; colors ceremonies and dignified transfers.”

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosts the course ten times a year. Three of the courses are held at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., and the other seven bring hands-on training to different bases around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 23:38
    Story ID: 467538
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course
    Yokota and Misawa honor guardsmen complete USAF Honor Guard basic course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Misawa AB
    USAF Honor Guard
    Base Honor Guard
    BHG
    Basic Protocol and Ceremonies course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT