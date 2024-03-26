Firing Party: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete U.S. Air Force Honor Guard basic course

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devan Miller, 5th Air Force command and control battle management operations, stands ready to fire during firing party training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 26, 2024, during a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week long course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

