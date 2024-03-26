Firing Party: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete U.S. Air Force Honor Guard basic course

Base honor guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB stand ready to fire during firing party training at YAB, Japan, March 26, 2024, during a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week long course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

