Firing Party: Yokota, Misawa honor guardsmen complete U.S. Air Force Honor Guard basic course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructor, teaches base honor guardsmen from Yokota Air Base and Misawa AB the movement during firing party training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 26, 2024, during a basic Protocol, Honors and Ceremonies course. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hosted a two-week long course for BHG members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

