JB MDL Women lead, inspire

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kayse Aguilar, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 operations and training chief, stands in front of a UH-1Y Venom transport helicopter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 26, 2024. The HMLA-773 “Red Dogs” are a Marine Corps Reserve Squadron based at JB MDL that operates with the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter and the UH-1Y Venom transport helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)
