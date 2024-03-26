Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL Women lead, inspire [Image 3 of 3]

    JB MDL Women lead, inspire

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kayse Aguilar, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 operations and training chief, stands in front of a UH-1Y Venom transport helicopter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 26, 2024. The HMLA-773 “Red Dogs” are a Marine Corps Reserve Squadron based at JB MDL that operates with the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter and the UH-1Y Venom transport helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8316490
    VIRIN: 240326-F-WJ090-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JB MDL Women lead, inspire [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Marine Corps
    JB MDL
    Women's History Month
    Women
    U.S. Air Force

