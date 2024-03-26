JB MDL Women lead, inspire

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Allison Cox, Atlantic Strike Team commander, stands in front of a 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 14, 2024. The Atlantic Strike Team’s mission is to develop and maintain a cadre of highly trained professionals who can rapidly deploy to assist Federal On-Scene Coordinators and Lead Agency Incident Commanders in preparing for and minimizing adverse impacts from oil discharges, hazardous materials releases and weapons of mass destruction incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rochelle Naus)

