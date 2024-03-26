Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL Women lead, inspire [Image 1 of 3]

    JB MDL Women lead, inspire

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Rochelle Naus 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Allison Cox, Atlantic Strike Team commander, stands in front of a 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 14, 2024. The Atlantic Strike Team’s mission is to develop and maintain a cadre of highly trained professionals who can rapidly deploy to assist Federal On-Scene Coordinators and Lead Agency Incident Commanders in preparing for and minimizing adverse impacts from oil discharges, hazardous materials releases and weapons of mass destruction incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rochelle Naus)

