JB MDL Women lead, inspire

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander, stands in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 15, 2024. Headquartered at JB MDL, the 305th AMW extends America’s global reach by generating, mobilizing and deploying C-17s to conduct strategic airlift and air refueling missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 16:10
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NM, US
    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Marine Corps
    JB MDL
    Women's History Month
    Women
    U.S. Air Force

