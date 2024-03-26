U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander, stands in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 15, 2024. Headquartered at JB MDL, the 305th AMW extends America’s global reach by generating, mobilizing and deploying C-17s to conduct strategic airlift and air refueling missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8316489
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-PP189-1098
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NM, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB MDL Women lead, inspire [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
