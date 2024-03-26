JB MDL Women lead, inspire

As the world marks Women's History Month, it is a time to honor and celebrate the myriad of contributions from women throughout history and contemporary society. Among the countless areas where women have made indelible marks, their role in the military stands out as a testament to courage, resilience and pioneering spirit.



During the month of March, we featured stories of the trailblazing women of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.



“Women’s History Month is a chance to reflect on the women who have gone before us, the challenges they faced and how they have changed the way women are treated and respected, which helped lead to the opportunities that we have today,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander. “It’s also a time to look forward to the changes we still need to make because we’re not 100% there yet and have a long way to go.”



Historically, women in the military were relegated to roles such as nurses, seamstresses and cooks. However, as the tides of time and necessity shifted, so did the roles women play. From the heroic endeavors of women who disguised themselves as men to fight in wars, to the groundbreaking achievements of those who broke gender barriers to become pilots, soldiers and leaders, women have continually redefined the battlefield's boundaries.



U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Kayse Aguilar, operations and training chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, encourages other women in the service to charge ahead and remain resilient.



“There are times it is going to get rough, and you might want to quit, you might want to break down, but keep going. It’s going to be worth it in the end,” Aguilar said. “There are a lot of people, more than you know, that believe in you. Just keep going, you can accomplish anything.”



In recent decades, the military landscape has transformed dramatically, with women achieving milestones that were once thought impossible. They now serve in combat roles, command ships and fighter jets, and hold top leadership positions within the armed forces. These changes reflect broader societal shifts toward gender equality and the recognition of women's capabilities and contributions in all spheres of life.



“Whether it’s a command chief job, executive officer, or commanding officer, you have a team who is going to support you if you take care of them. This team includes volunteers like Coast Guard Auxiliary, civil air patrol, spouses and families,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Allison Cox, Atlantic Strike Team commander. “It’s really how you take care of your crew and your families that will make you successful or not.”



The unyielding determination of these remarkable women, whose legacy not only enriches the military's history but also inspires future generations to pursue their dreams unbounded by gender. We celebrate the inspiring women of JB MDL who continue to serve after the many challenges they faced.



“Don’t let anyone keep you from your dreams,” Hanson said. “Know what you want to do and find a way. There is usually a path to ‘yes,’ or close to ‘yes,’ so always follow your dreams. You define what success is for you. You know best what is right for you, your family and your career.”

